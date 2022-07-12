0
Menu
Sports

Michael Anaba joins Lithuanian side Kauno Zalgiris

Anaba 610x400.png An official flier to welcome Michael Anaba

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Anaba has sealed a transfer move to Lithuanian elite division side Kauno Zalgiris.

The former Ghana youth star has signed a one-year contract with the Europa Conference League side.

He joins the Lithunaian side after leaving Spanish lower tier side Atzeneta.

"At first, I would like to thank the club's coaches and management for giving me the chance. It is a privilege to join the club as it is one of the best teams in the country competing in Europe. 

"The decision was not difficult, as the offer was one of the best, and I am satisfied with the club's high ambitions. I hope that the rest of the season will be very good for us," said Michael Anaba after completing his move.

"I remember that coach Saulius, who arrived then, changed the dynamics of the team and we became competitive in the Swedish league. 

"I remember the coach as a real professional, very strong tactically, with character and like a father to all the players. I hope that we will be able to meet him in Lithuania," he added.

The midfielder has in the past played for Elche, Alcoyano, Eldense and Ontinyent in Spain.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Related Articles: