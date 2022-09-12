0
Menu
Sports

Michael Baidoo nets brace to lead IF Elfsborg to victory against GIF Sundsvall

81f6dfa3 0de0 4b8b 9f15 09512eea30bb Ghanaian international, Michael Baidoo

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Michael Baidoo was the hero once again for his IF Elfsborg side on Sunday when the team cruised past GIF Sundsvall in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The talented midfielder started for his team in the matchday 22 encounter of the ongoing Swedish top-flight league campaign.

Putting up another top performance for his team, the youngster helped his team to amass three big points.

On the matchday, Michael Baidoo scored in the 6th minute to give the visitors a deserved lead.

Later in the 41st minute of the first half, Michael Baidoo netted his second to seal a 2-0 win for IF Elfsborg against GIF Sundsvall.

With his brace today, Michael Baidoo now has six goals this season in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

He is continuously proved that he is the main man for his team this season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign
Related Articles: