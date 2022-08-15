0
Michael Baidoo scores for second week running for Elfsborg in Sweden

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Michael Baidoo scored for the second consecutive week in Sweden as Elfsborg drew 1-1 with Norrkoping in the Allsvenskan on Sunday, 14 August 2022.

The 23-year-old put his side ahead at the Boras Arena just after the half-hour mark.

Danish striker Jeppe Okkels threaded a through pass to Baidoo inside the box and the winger produced a tidy finish.

It was his second goal in ten league matches for Elfsborg as he lasted the entire duration.

Countryman and compatriot Ema Boateng also played the full minutes.

