Michael Baidoo shines as Elfsborg close in on Swedish league title after IFK Gothenburg victory

Ghanaian midfielder, Michael Baidoo

Ghanaian midfielder, Michael Baidoo produced another solid performance to help IF Elfsborg to victory in their game against IFK Gothenburg on Monday night.

Baidoo lasted the entire duration as Elfsborg earned a hard-fought 2-1 win on the road to keep their title ambitions alive.



The victory keeps Elfsborg top of the table and two points ahead of Swedish giants, Malmo FF, with two games to end the season.



The visitors started the game brightly, taking a first half lead through Per Frick.



However, the hosts responded after the break through an own goal from Sebastian Holmen.

Elfsborg secured the winner with seven minutes remaining after Alexander Bernhardsson finished off a brilliant move.



Baidoo has been in key man for Elfsborg this season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 27 matches.



He joined the Swedish outfit from Norwegian club Sandnes Ulf in January 2022.