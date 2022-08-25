Michael Essien, Partey and four football stars whose relationship with celebrities ‘ended in tears’

Some footballers with their ex's

Footballers dating celebrities is nothing new on this planet and in Ghana, there have been occasions where footballers and celebrities have formed some relationships.

Whereas some have ended up in marriage, others broke up along the way.



Footballers who date celebrities naturally draw the attention of not just the fans, but also of fellow celebrities.



While some Ghanaian footballers have been able to settle down with their partners, it also ended in tears for some famous couples who caught the attention of many.



Here are 6 Ghanaian footballers and celebrities they once dated



Thomas Partey and Gifty Boakye





Arsenal star, Thomas Partey once dated with Ghanaian model and beauty queen, Gifty Boakye. The couple would occasionally drop pictures whenever they went on dates. At the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, Gifty Boakye was spotted with Partey at the Black Stars camp.



Thomas Partey and Gifty Boakye’s relationship later split with the footballer going on to date another famous girlfriend.



Michael Essien and Nadia Buhari







Unless you’ve been living under a stone, you would know that Michael Essien and Nadia Buhari go way back. The former Chelsea star and beautiful Ghanaian actress were once lovers, according to reports.



The two would often go out together for parties and on dates. Unfortunately, the two parted ways in 2010. Nadia Buhari is currently married to a Lebanese man and has 4 children. The ex-footballer is now married to Akosua Puni Essien.

Afriyie Acquah and Amanda







Former Black Stars player, Afriyie Acquah was once married to Amanda Owusu Acquah. However, their marriage hit the rocks under scandalous circumstances when it was alleged that Amanda was still seeing Afriyie’s teammate, Jordan Ayew.



Afriyie Acquah later moved on to settle with Jessica Lebene who bore him a child. Amanda on the other hand got married to businessman Kennedy Agyapong and they recently welcomed a new baby.



Jordan Ayew and Amanda





Jordan Ayew with Denise Acquah and their children



Black Stars striker and Amanda dated before the former met Afriyie Acquah. Amanda revealed in a leaked audio how she enjoyed her romantic life with Jordan Ayew in 2014.



The revelation of the love life between two led to the divorce of Amanda and Afriyie. However, Jordan Ayew has now settled with Denise Acquah and they have two children, a boy and girl.



Odartey Lamptey and Gloria Appiah







Ex-Ghanaian youth star, Odartey Lamptey married Gloria Appiah who was a former Miss Ghana contestant. The couple were together for 23 years till the ex-footballer found out through DNA test that he was not the father of their three children.

The sad story of Odartey Lamptey’s marriage grabbed the attention of the entire country who sympathized with him. He is currently married to Ruweida Yakubu and they have been blessed with twins.



Majeed Waris and Habiba Sinare







Did you know Ghanaian footballer, Majeed Waris Habiba Sinare who is an actress and a niece to Ghanaian actress Kalsoume were once married? The two bore a child before splitting up. After their divorce, Habiba Sinare went on air to claim that the footballer ‘treated her like garbage.’



