Michael Essien and 4 other Ghanaian superstars who never scored in the World Cup

In three different World Cup campaigns, the Black Stars continue to be among the most revered countries in the history of the competition.



Ghana has produced six different goal scorers in the country's three FIFA World Cup competitions while scoring a total of 13 goals.



Asamoah Gyan is Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals after breaking the record of Cameroon legend Roger Milla with his equalizing goal against Portugal in the 2014 edition.



Sulley Muntari, Andre Dede Ayew, Haminu Dramani, Stephen Appiah, and Kevin-Prince Boateng are the other Ghanaian players who have scored in the World Cup with the Black Stars.



Today GhanaWeb Sports put the spotlight on five Ghanaian superstars who never scored in the World Cup despite playing in the competition.



Michael Essien

Arguably the greatest Ghanaian midfielder and one of the best in his position to have ever played in the English Premier League.



Michael Essien was instrumental in Ghana's historical qualification for the 2006 World Cup. He missed the 2010 edition due to injury but returned to the squad in Brazil 2014.



The Chelsea legend never scored in the World Cup despite playing in the Mundial twice in his career.



Matthew Amoah



The former Borussia Dortmund striker was a gunman for the Black Stars in the 2006 FIFA World Cup.



He was Ghana's top scorer in the qualifiers but didn't get his name on the scoresheet despite playing all the games in the World Cup in 2006.

Mathew Amoah scored 12 goals for the Black Stars in 45 appearances from 2002-2011.



Kwadwo Asamoah



The most successful Ghanaian player in the Italian Serie A featured twice in the World Cup before bowing out of the team after 2015.



Kwadwo Asamoah was instrumental in the Black Stars team that reached the quarter-final stage in the 2010 edition hosted by South Africa.



He assisted twice in the 2014 World Cup but never got his name on the scoresheet.



Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew is the only current player on this list and might get his name on the scoresheet in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The last son of the legendary Abedi Pele played in the 2014 World Cup but didn't score nor assist in the games he played.



Jordan has scored 19 goals in 81 games since making his debut in 2010.



Derek Boateng



The former Getafe midfielder completes our list for today. Derek Boateng was part of the golden generation who qualified Ghana for its first World Cup in 2006.



He played in all the games in the 2006 World Cup but ended his World Cup career without a goal.

Author: Joel Eshun



