Michael Essien and Didi Dramani visit Right to Dream Academy in Ivory Coast

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien and former Asante Kotoko coach Mas-Ud Dramani

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien and former Asante Kotoko coach Mas-Ud Dramani have visited the Right to Dream Academy in Ivory Coast.

Essien, 38, and the FC Nordsjaelland assistant coach are in Ghana's neighbouring country to oversee the activities of the famous football academy.



The Chelsea legend is a player-coach at the Danish side while Mas-Ud Dramani works as a transitional coach at the club.



Right to Dream identifies talented children and provides them with the education that will transform their lives and open up opportunities for them to enter high skill professions, become leaders and give back to their communities.

"Me and my man and mentor @dramanimasuddidi in Ivory Coast paying visit to our @right2dream kids ???????????????? @fcnordsjaelland"



