Michael Essien compliments Hudson Odoi

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien has complimented Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi's new looks.
Hudson-Odoi who recently got a new haircut posted a picture of himself turning up for training after his long injury.
Essien reacting to the post commented that the English-born Ghanaian's new look is much better.
“Looking much nicer with this hairstyle,” Michael Essien wrote under the post.
Callum Hudson-Odoi has not been in action since February, 2022 due to an Achilles problem.
He has, as a result, missed 14 games, which could extend to 15 if he does not make the squad for Chelsea's game against Wolves on Sarturday May 7, 2022.
The British-born Ghanaian is on the radar of Ghana FA as the the association look to lure him to pledge allegiance to Ghana.
