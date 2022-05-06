Michael Essien compliments Hudson Odoi

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien has complimented Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi's new looks.



Hudson-Odoi who recently got a new haircut posted a picture of himself turning up for training after his long injury.



Essien reacting to the post commented that the English-born Ghanaian's new look is much better.

“Looking much nicer with this hairstyle,” Michael Essien wrote under the post.



Callum Hudson-Odoi has not been in action since February, 2022 due to an Achilles problem.



He has, as a result, missed 14 games, which could extend to 15 if he does not make the squad for Chelsea's game against Wolves on Sarturday May 7, 2022.



The British-born Ghanaian is on the radar of Ghana FA as the the association look to lure him to pledge allegiance to Ghana.





