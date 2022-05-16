Michael Essien named in African dream team of FA Cup winners

Chelsea legend, Michael Essien

Bruce Grobbelaar

Africa has not produced many goalkeepers who have had as much success around the world as Grobbelaar.



The Zimbabwe keeper was very successful during his time at Liverpool, and in a career that spanned over 600 games, he won six league titles, three FA Cup winner’s medals and a European Cup.



He will cherish his 1989 FA Cup medal in particular, as a tribute to the 96 Liverpool fans who were killed in the Hillsborough disaster earlier that season.



Lauren



Lauren was an outstanding defender and a crucial member of Arsenal’s Invincibles team that went the entire 2003/04 season unbeaten.



The Cameroonian was often referred to as the Gunners’ unsung hero during his time at the club, and walked away with a Premier League double, three FA Cup medals, and two Community Shield trophies.



He also enoyed a superb international career with the Indomitable Lions.



Kolo Toure



Toure was a defensive stalwart in England for more than a decade, winning trophies with Arsenal and Manchester City.

He won the FA Cup three times, two with the Gunners and one at City, and enjoyed great success in North London as a member of the 2004 Invincibles squad.



Joel Matip



The Cameroon centre-back steps into our African Dream XI of African winners after clinching the cup with Liverpool on Saturday.



He was introduced as a substitute during the contest, and helped the Reds keep the European champions at bay before they won it on penalties.



Michael Essien



Essien became an African legend at Chelsea, enjoying the kind of status in England that few of the continent's stars could match.



The no-nonsense, tough-tackling utility man was a crucial part of Chelsea’s reign in the 2000s and helped redefine the holding midfield position after Claude Makelele left Chelsea.



The Ghanaian won nine trophies during his time in England: four FA Cups, a Champions League title, two Premier League trophies, a Community Shield and a League Cup.





Yaya Toure



The former Manchester City powerhouse will, without a doubt, go down as one of the most successful African players to ever grace the beautiful game.



The Ivorian has had a trophy-laden career, and kicked off his haul in England with the FA Cup trophy in the 2010/11 campaign, scoring the winner in the final against Stoke City.



He ended his tenure at City with a third Premier League winner's medal, and will always be remembered as a legend at Eastlands.



Sadio Mane



The forward endured an FA Cup final to forget—struggling to impose himself during the contest before missing his penalty in the shootout—but ultimately ended Saturday’s meeting by clinching yet more silverware since arriving at Anfield.



Mane becomes the third player to win the FA Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations in the same season, following in the footsteps of Lauren and Riyad Mahrez, and remains in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple this term.



Riyad Mahrez



Following his exploits in Leicester City's miracle title triumph of 2016, Mahrez made little secret of his desire to leave the King Power Stadium in order to secure major silverware at a European heavyweight.

He achieved that immediately with Manchester City, where a 6-0 FA Cup final victory over Watford was the highlight of a trophy-laden year.



The Algeria international, who was replaced by Kevin De Bruyne 10 minutes into the second half of that showpiece, would go on to win the Africa Cup of Nations with Les Fennecs several months later.



Mohamed Salah



Like Mane, Salah struggled to involve himself in the Reds’ attacking play during the early stages against Chelsea, but his FA Cup final was to be curtailed anyway.



The Egypt forward was replaced just after the half-hour mark in some discomfort, as Jurgen Klopp turned to Diogo Jota, and now faces an injury setback that raises questions about his ongoing participation this season.



George Weah



Weah is an all-time great of African football, and his short time in England was also full of success.



The Liberia president, who is Africa's only Ballon d'Or winner, started and played in the 2000 final, the last FA Cup decider to be played at the old Wembley Stadium.



Roberto Di Matteo scored to give Chelsea their third FA Cup trophy.

Didier Drogba



If ever there was a player who dominated in the FA Cup, it was Drogba.



The Ivorian has four FA Cup winner’s medals to his name, and demonstrated his exceptional quality by scoring important goals in all four finals.



His first medal came in a 1-0 victory over Manchester United after scoring in the dying stages of extra time; the second followed against Everton; third against Portsmouth; and he sealed a record fourth FA Cup in six years by scoring against Liverpool in 2012.



He became the only player to score in four consecutive Cup final appearances.



