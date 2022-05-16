Michael Essien sends Mark Noble heartwarming message after retirement

West Ham legend, Mark Noble

West Ham bids farewell to Mark Noble

Mark Noble announces retirement



Mark Noble: The loyal English servant who never played for England



Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien has sent a heartwarming message to West Ham United legend, Mark Noble following his retirement.



Noble was given a grand send-off ceremony after he played his final game at the London Stadium after 18-years of service to the club.



Reacting to a video of the ceremony posted on Twitter, Essien revealed his admiration for Noble despite not being a Hammer.



"I don't support West Ham but I respect you and I have always admired you as a player #Mark enjoy your retirement and I wish you all the best. Good luck man," he wrote on Twitter.

Noble, who is widely regarded as Mr. West Ham made his 549th appearance for the club during their 2-2 draw against Manchester City on Sunday, May 15, 2022.



The 35-year-old who will hang up his boots at the end of the current season started his career at Arsenal Youth before joining West Ham youth in 2004.



He was loaned to Hull City and Ipswich Town in 2006, the only clubs he has played apart from West Ham United.



For England, he played for the Three Lions at all levels but did not make a single appearance for the senior team.



Check out Michael Essien's post below



