Michael Essien to coordinate UEFA Champions League draw

Former Ghana International, Michael Essien

Former Ghana International and Chelsea star Michael Essien will join his former teammate, Branislav Ivanović to help in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw which would be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The pair are the special guests and will assist in the draw which is made up of 32 football clubs across Europe.



Both Essien and Ivanović won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2012 after defeating Bayern Munich.



The Ghanaian who plied his trade with the likes of Olympique Lyonnais, Real Madrid AC Milan and other clubs before calling time on his career is now an assistant coach with Danish-side FC Nordsjælland.

Four clubs qualified from the top four leagues which is made up of England, Spain, Italy and Germany, while clubs from Portugal and France got two slots each. Seven other countries were given one slot while six clubs from other countries had to battle for 3 slots.



Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final to lift their second glorious trophy in the tournament last season.



The fixtures for the Champions League has been slated for September 14 with the final coming off at the Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg on Saturday, May 28, 2022.