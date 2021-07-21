Michael Essien wishes Kamaldeen Sulemana well at Rennes

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien is very happy with Kamaldeen Sulemana's big-money move to French club Stade Rennes.

Sulemana completed his transfer from Nordsjaelland last week after Rennes reportedly paid the Danish side a total of more than $23m, with 75% of that fee to be paid upfront.



The 19-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the French Ligue 1 side after he scored 10 times and weighed in with eight assists in the Danish league last season.



Essien, former Chelsea midfielder, who now works as a coach at Nordsjaelland, has a great relationship with Sulemana.



Thus, Essien took to his Instagram page to wish the teenager the very best at Rennes, where he looks to excel and attract the world's popular clubs.

“Wishing you all the best Kamaldeen Sulemana in your new club Stade Rennes. Good luck,” Essien wrote.



