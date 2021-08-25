Michael Osei appointed head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars

Michael Osei takes over from Kobina Amissah

Former Asante Kotoko assistant coach, Michael Osei, has been appointed as the head coach of Ghana Premier League newcomers Bibiani Gold Stars for the next three-years.

Michael Osei takes over from Kobina Amissah who left his role last month.

The CEO of Bibiani Gold Stars Akwasi Adu speaking to Class Sports said they are in the market for players with premier league experience to augment the squad after the appointment of Michael Osei.