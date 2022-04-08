Michael Osei urges Otto Addo to strengthen Black Stars ahead of 2022 World Cup

Bibiani Goldstars head coach Michael Osei

Bibiani Goldstars head coach Michael Osei has backed Ghana coach Otto Addo to strengthen the team ahead of 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time African champions have been placed in Group H together with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea of the global showpiece event.



Black Stars will face Portugal in the opening game of the group before playing Korea and Uruguay.



"The World Cup is a big stage; every player dreams to be there and Ghana have done it for the fourth time and we are all happy about it," coach Osei told Times Sports.

"We are now hoping that the technical team will work hard to strengthen the weaknesses in the team by inviting other players out there who are not part of the team."



Ghana lost 2-1 to Portugal in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and lost to Uruguay in controversial circumstances in 2010 in South Africa but will be meeting Korea Republic for the first in the World Cup finals.