Michael Packard: US man wey whale 'swallow and spit out' tok about life inside di animal mouth

Packard survive with only a suspected dislocated knee

One US lobsterman don tori how he escape from being swallowed by one humpback whale.

Michael Packard say e bin dey dive wen e find imsef inside di marine giant mouth for about 30-40 seconds for off Provincetown, Massachusetts.



Di whale later spit am out and Mr Packard survive with only a suspected dislocated knee.



Despite im beg make e get anoda job, e no get any plan to give up im 40-year career of diving around Cape Cod.



Humpback whales fit grow to as long as 50ft (15m) and weigh about 36 tons. According to di World Wildlife Fund, dia global population is about 60,000.



Mr Packard, 56, tell Cape Cod Times say e and im crewmate bin take dia boat, the Ja'n J, go off Herring Cove on Friday morning wia di weather conditions bin dey excellent and water visibility bin dey about 20ft.



E tell WBZ-TV News say na afta e jump comot di vessel in im scuba get-up inside di water, e "feel dis big bump and everytin bin go dark".

'E dey try to swallow me'



E bin tink say e dey under attack from one of di great white sharks wey dey swim inside di area, "and den e feel around and no find teeth".



"And den I realise say: 'Oh my God, I dey inside whale mouth and e dey try to swallow me. Dis is it, Na die I dey so'."



Mr Packard say e tink about im wife and two boys, wey dia age be 12 and 15.



"Den all of a sudden e go up to di surface and just burst out and start to dey shake im head.



"E throw me into di air and I land inside di water. I become free and I just dey float dia. I no fit believe am… I dey here to tell di tori."

Im crewmate, wey don already dey desperate and bin dey search di water for bubbles from Mr Packard oxygen respirator, drag am back inside di boat.



Provincetown Fire Department confam give CBS News say dem bin respond to one call around 08:15 local time (12:15 GMT) to epp one injured lobsterman for Provincetown beach.



Journalists interview Mr Packard about im Bible like experience afta dem discharge am from Cape Cod Hospital for Hyannis.



Humpback whales dey mostly feed by opening dia mouth wide to swallow down plenti food like fish, dis one make leading marine scientists to speculate say wetin happun to Mr Packard in all likelihood dey purely accidental. One expert tell di Cape Cod Times say e dey practically unheard of for whale to swallow human being.



