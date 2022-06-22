0
Menu
Sports

Michael Sarpong lands in Soweto ahead of transfer move to PSL club

Michael Sarpong Tanzania Michael Sarpong

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward, Michael Sarpong has been spotted in Soweto ahead of a move to join a PSL club in the ongoing transfer window.

The 26-year-old is open to a move to join any of the Premiership clubs in Soweto according to reports.

Sarpong was offered to AmaZulu who have withdrawn their interest in signing the forward.

He has been offered to three Soweto clubs, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Swallows by his agents.

Reports by Siya indicate that Sarpong is keen on a move to the Dstv Premiership next season.

The players representatives are in talks with a potential suitor and working behind the scenes on a potential move to join one of the Soweto giants.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Henry Quartey leads soldiers to pull down all private properties on CSIR land
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
Launch of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Aggrey Memorial: Headmistress confirms rape of student by security man
Adom-Otchere replies Prof Adei
Manasseh replies McDan
David Adjaye has been 'certified' to work in Ghana – Kweku Baako
Aggrey Memorial SHS on the edge after a student raped
Founder of DECAM, Apostle Max Bani, 'caught up' in sex scandal
Speaker roars, MPs bash Akufo-Addo’s ministers over absenteeism
Related Articles: