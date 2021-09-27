Micheal Sarpong anticipates more goals after netting debut goal

Ghanaian striker, Micheal Sarpong with the ball

Ghanaian striker, Micheal Sarpong has promised to score more goals after netting his debut goal for his club Al-Nahda.

Al-Nahda lost in an away game to Al-Khaleej by 5-2 and the former Rayon Sport striker scored his first goal to reduce the deficit.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb, the player expressed his delight after opening his scoring account.



“It feels really great and I’m relieved because I’ve been waiting to open my scoring account here in Saudi Arabia and thankfully God answered my prayers,” Sarpong said.



According to him, he hopes to score more goals and that the fans should anticipate more of such goals in the weeks ahead. He noted that his main objective is to help the club progress next season to the Premier League.



Sarpong stated, “You should expect more of the goals coming from me because I was just waiting to open the account and once it’s opened it’s going to follow every week. I’m looking forward to help the team to do a lot of positive stuff this season and hopefully move to the premier league next season God willing. We move by faith and not by sight so eventually everything will fall in place!”

The former Dreams FC player revealed that he is still getting used to the Saudi League as he is yet to fully settle in.



“I wouldn’t say I’ve settled in the league, we’ve just played three games with a one draw, a win and a lose so it hasn’t really been swift so far but I believe as time goes on everything will be fine. Trying to know my teammates game after game too so yeah I’ll settle soon,” the striker said.



Sarpong joined Al Nahda from Tanzanian giants Young Africans in August this year.



