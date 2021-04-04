Michelle Jackson, Don Jazzy former wife don react to dia marriage

Combination foto of Michelle Jackson plus im ex husband Don Jazzy

Michelle Jackson don react for di first time about her marriage to ogbonge Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy.

For message wey she post for social media she say: "thank you Don Jazzy for your kind expressions."



On Saturday di Ogbonge producer bin announce to im fans say im bin marry at di age of 20 but di marriage end for divorce wen e be 22 years because of im love for music wey no make am give im best for di marriage.



Di revelation bin shock many Nigerians. Michelle wey dey based for UK use her post to thank pipo wey show her love with beautiful messages but she add say "my inbox dey full right now."



Oda tins she tok about na her family she thank her wonderful friends and family wey dey loyal all dis years.



She end di post wit one love.

Who be Michelle Jackson?



According to informate ontop her Instagram page, Michelle Jackson na Model and Writer.



She also be Hair, Beauty and Fashion Brand Ambassador wey based in di UK.



Michelle bio also reveal say she get interest in knitting and crocheting.



