0
Menu
Sports

Middendorp reveals he wanted to sign Kwame Peprah for Maritzburg United

Kwame Peprah Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates attacker Kwame Peprah

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ernst Middendorp, the head coach of Maritzburg United, revealed that the club was interested in signing Orlando Pirates attacker Kwame Peprah.

The veteran German coach, who formerly managed Pirates' arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs, said that conversations with the Ghanaian centre-forward were made but the transfer didn't happen.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma Ernst Middendorp said he has good relationships with clubs in Ghana.

"For example, we had discussions with [Kwame] Peprah in Ghana, as I have good relationships with teams on that side, we had so many back-to-back discussions with his representative, but unfortunately we couldn't go forward,"

Peprah has appeared in the Premier Soccer League and Caf Confederation Cup for Pirates this season after joining the club from Ghana Premier League club King Faisal in July last year.

This season, the Ghana under-23 international has seven goals in 32 games with the Buccaneers. He recently helped Orlando Pirates reach the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the women behind these Ghanaian business moguls
Ghanaian CEO is building a fully-furnished 30-bed hostel for his workers for free
They said I was 'too short' to be president – Akufo-Addo
The women behind these powerful Ghanaian pastors
What Mohammed Salisu told Kurt Okraku about playing for the Black Stars
Profile of Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew
Is Arteta really to blame for Eddie Nketiah's exit from Arsenal
Alan-Bawumia ticket: Akomea explains how president, Veep will be determined
Martin Kpebu tackles Edudzi Tamakloe
'Advise your son' - Dormaahene tells Queen Mother of Manhyia
Related Articles: