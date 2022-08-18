Midfielder Appiah McCarthy set to join Aduana Stars - Reports

Ashantigold midfielder Appiah McCarthy

Ashantigold midfielder Appiah McCarthy is set to join betPawa Premier League side Aduana Stars according to reports in the local media.

After a phenomenal five years with Ashantigold, the 26-year-old has finally decided to part ways with the club.



He established himself as one of the best midfielders in the league and a fan favorite in Obuasi.

McCarthy was injured for virtually the whole season, limiting him to only four appearances for the Obuasi-based club.



Appiah McCarthy's stay at Obuasi has already expired, and reports suggest that he has struck an agreement with Aduana Stars, with a contract set to be finalized in the coming days.