Midfielder Appiah McCarthy set to join Aduana Stars - Reports

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Ashantigold midfielder Appiah McCarthy is set to join betPawa Premier League side Aduana Stars according to reports in the local media.
After a phenomenal five years with Ashantigold, the 26-year-old has finally decided to part ways with the club.
He established himself as one of the best midfielders in the league and a fan favorite in Obuasi.
McCarthy was injured for virtually the whole season, limiting him to only four appearances for the Obuasi-based club.
Appiah McCarthy's stay at Obuasi has already expired, and reports suggest that he has struck an agreement with Aduana Stars, with a contract set to be finalized in the coming days.
Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Ex-Ghana star Agyemang Badu plays first game for Olympics
- Coach Annor Walker deceived and disrespected us- Great Olympics CEO
- Great Olympics ace Razak Kasim close to sealing Hearts move
- Samartex complete signing of Larry Sumaila
- Agyemang-Badu to become highest paid player at Accra Great Olympics
- Read all related articles