Midfielder Gideon Jung undergoes successful knee surgery

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung is set for a long spell on the sidelines after undergoing successful knee surgery.

Jung suffered a serious injury while warming up for Greuther Furt's Bundesliga clash with Arminia Bielefeld last weekend.



He had to be replaced in the starting lineup as Greuther played out a 1-1 stalemate with the Bielefeld.



Initial thoughts were that it wasn't a serious injury and Jung would recover on time for Grether's next game before the international break.



But head coach Stefan Leitl said: "Overall, I can say: It doesn't look that good."

Later in the week, it was revealed that he injured his meniscus and required an operation. The operation went well, but his return is not expected anytime soon.



Jung in 2018 sat home for five months after suffering a similar injury while playing for Hamburg in the Bundesliga.



He joined Greuther this summer on a two-year deal after Hamburg decided not to extend his contract.