Midfielder Godfred Quaye nets sensational hat-trick against his parent club

Godfred Quaye in action

Cheetah FC loanee and captain for Alajo United FC, Godfred Quaye scored a hat-trick in Alajo United FC's 3-2 win over Great Farcos FC.

The teen prodigy hit three stunning goals in the ongoing Greater Accra Division Two league (GARFA) at Avenor Terror Park to celebrate his recent contract with Cheetah FC.



Alajo United FC have been impressive in the ongoing season and their recent trio of goals summed up the class of their lethal forward.



The 17- year old's hatrick today take his total tally to four in the current campaign after playing seven games.

The left- footed midfielder was signed by Cheetah FC in a two-and-half-year deal and loaned back to Alajo United.



He will officially join Cheetah FC at the end of the Greater Accra Division Two League.



Alajo United are currently 4th on the league table with 13 points from nine games.