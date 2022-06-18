Midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei miss first day of pre season

Hans Nunoo Sarpei

Ghanaian international, Hans Nunoo Sarpei missed the first day of pre season due to injury. FC Ingolstadt 04 are busy preparing for the new season in the 3rd football league

FC Ingolstadt 04 coach Rudiger Rehm as well as Sports Managing Director Sport Dietmar Beiersdorfer and Sports Director Malte Metzelder, watched the pros' training start in Corpus Christi very closely, but also exchanged ideas with the approximately 50 visitors who had come to the Audi Sportpark.



Hans Nunoo Sarpei completed his move to German Bundesliga outfit FC Ingolstadt 04 during the Janauary transfer window.



The player since 2019 has played for Greuther Furth where he managed to develop his game.

The youngster was part of the team’s squad that fought to secure promotion for the team to the German Bundesliga.



However, due to the lack of playing time, Hans Nunoo Sarpei moved on to FC Ingolstadt. He played six games in the just ended season.