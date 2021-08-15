Midfielder Kelvin Ofori makes Paderborn debut in heavy league win away

Midfielder Kelvin Ofori played his first ever match for Paderborn on Sunday, 15 August 2021, in their 4-1 win at Werder Bremen in the second-tier league.
The 20-year-old was introduced in the 84th minute by head coach Lukas Kwasniok to replace Julian Justvan.
Paderbon raced into a three-zero lead by the 36th minute with goals from Felix Platte and a brace from Sven Michel.
In the 52nd minute, Niklas Schmidt pulled one back for the hosts but three minutes later Ron Schallenberg scored to restore Paderborn's three-goal lead
Ofori is not new to the Bundesliga II after having played for Fortuna Dusseldorf last term.
He also featured in the opening two matches for his former side before making the switch last week.
- Ghanaian trio Boadu, Frimpong and Brobbey get Netherlands U21 call-up
- Kudus missing for Ajax as Haller and Madueke step up on Eredivisie opening day
- Ghana coach CK Akonnor commends Andre Ayew's move to Asian side Al Sadd
- Baba Rahman set for Chelsea exit after missing out Premier League squad
- Manfred Osei-Kwadwo suffers serious injury
- Read all related articles