Midfielder Kelvin Ofori makes Paderborn debut in heavy league win away

Kelvin Ofori unveiled by Paderborn

Midfielder Kelvin Ofori played his first ever match for Paderborn on Sunday, 15 August 2021, in their 4-1 win at Werder Bremen in the second-tier league.

The 20-year-old was introduced in the 84th minute by head coach Lukas Kwasniok to replace Julian Justvan.



Paderbon raced into a three-zero lead by the 36th minute with goals from Felix Platte and a brace from Sven Michel.



In the 52nd minute, Niklas Schmidt pulled one back for the hosts but three minutes later Ron Schallenberg scored to restore Paderborn's three-goal lead

Ofori is not new to the Bundesliga II after having played for Fortuna Dusseldorf last term.



He also featured in the opening two matches for his former side before making the switch last week.