Midfielder Kwaku Frimpong excited to join English side Dartford on loan

Kwaku Frimpong.png Kwaku Frimpong

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kwaku Frimpong is delighted to complete his move to English side Dartford from AFC Wimbledon.

The 19-year-old joins the club on loan for a month ahead of their midweek derby at Dover.

The Darts travel to Crabble on Tuesday night in National League South with on-loan AFC Wimbledon midfielder Frimpong in their ranks.

Frimpong had spells on loan at Leatherhead and Carshalton last season, although an ankle injury saw him ruled out for two months while with the Robins.

He joined the Dons at the age of 16. He made his first-team debut at the end of last month, coming on for the final eight minutes of Wimbledon's 2-1 EFL Trophy win over Aston Villa under-21s.

Frimpong is the second loan midfielder in Dartford's squad with Adam Lovatt already at Princes Park on a three-month deal from League 2 Sutton.





Source: footballghana.com
