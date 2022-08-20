0
Midfielder Nikolas Nartey declared fit by Stuttgart manager ahead of SC Freiburg game

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Danish-midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Nikolas Nartey has regained full fitness and is available for selection to feature in Stuttgart’s next game.

The youngster recovered from his ligament injury last weekend and started training with his club after missing the first match of the 2022/23 German Bundesliga campaign.

Although he had a chance to play in the game against Werder Bremen, his manager opted not to risk him.

Having continued training this past week, Nikolas Nartey has now regained his full fitness.

This has been confirmed by Stuttgart manager Pellegrino Matarazzo at a press conference on Thursday.

Now in the clear, the 22-year-old will be in his team’s matchday squad for the German Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg on Saturday.

It is very likely he will have the chance to play some minutes.

