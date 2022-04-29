0
Menu
Sports

Midfielder Richard Boadu to miss Asante Kotoko crucial tie with WAFA

Richard Boadu Richard Boadu

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richard Boadu will miss the matchday 27 tie against West African Football Academy [WAFA] on Sunday through suspension.

The Porcupine Warriors are seeking to return to winning ways against the Academy Boys having suffered two consecutive defeats.

Kotoko suffered a 2-1 defeat against RTU before a 3-1 defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 25 and 26 games.

However, Boadu is expected to be out of the crucial tie due to the accumulation of cards.

Boadu has been very successful at the club since he joined the Reds from Tarkwa-based side, Medeama SC.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope.

Despite their two defeats, Kotoko still sit top of the league summit with 52 points.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
5 personal facts about Jojo Wollacott you didn't know
Ghana would have won 2010 World Cup if I were the coach - Kwesi Appiah
NPP Chairman accused of defrauding constituents
Here are the five strikers Ghana could send to 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan shows off Adowa skills as Diouf arrives for book launch
Akufo-Addo cause of his own problems - Retired judge
Meet Imani Ayew, the only child of Abedi Pele who does not play football
Yul’s brother blasts a troll amidst marriage brouhaha
Assin North MP’s stay of proceedings dismissed
Two fake Police officers arrested during NPP primaries - Police
Related Articles: