Midfielder Samira Suleman joins IA Akranes Women in Iceland

Samira Suleman

Ghana international, Samira Suleman has completed her move to join IA Akranes Women in Iceland.

The Black Queens midfielder prior to her move had spent several years in Iceland where she had excelled while playing for Víkingur Ólafsvík.



Ahead of the 2022/23 football season in the Women’s top-flight league in Iceland, Samira Suleman has decided to take on a new challenge.



The highly-rated midfielder has signed for IA Women and will be playing a key role for the team.



Excited after joining the new club, the 30-year-old says she is thankful the team has decided to have faith in her qualities.



“Thank you for keeping me in the shadow of your wings ya Allah. New home, New challenge,” the former Ghana U20 Women’s national team player posted on Facebook.



