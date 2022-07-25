0
Menu
Sports

Midfielder Samira Suleman joins IA Akranes Women in Iceland

295605723 5296703227032825 8416212082361705774 N Samira Suleman

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Samira Suleman has completed her move to join IA Akranes Women in Iceland.

The Black Queens midfielder prior to her move had spent several years in Iceland where she had excelled while playing for Víkingur Ólafsvík.

Ahead of the 2022/23 football season in the Women’s top-flight league in Iceland, Samira Suleman has decided to take on a new challenge.

The highly-rated midfielder has signed for IA Women and will be playing a key role for the team.

Excited after joining the new club, the 30-year-old says she is thankful the team has decided to have faith in her qualities.

“Thank you for keeping me in the shadow of your wings ya Allah. New home, New challenge,” the former Ghana U20 Women’s national team player posted on Facebook.




 

 

 
Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity