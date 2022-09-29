Migrating from Yendi to Tamale was the beginning of my football career – Akwasi Soale

Real Tamale United logo

Former Real Tamale United (RTU) midfielder, Akwasi Soale, says his migration from Yendi to Tamale to begin his football career was a very difficult but important decision he had to make.

The former Okwahu United and RTU midfielder, during an interview on Happy FM’s Where Are They, recounted how difficult it was to earn a living and how his mum, who was a trader, struggled to aid his travel in search for greener pastures.



He sadly recounted his struggles to Ohene Bampoe Brenya, Host of Happy Sports, saying, “Traveling from one place to another back in the days wasn’t very easy; it was very difficult”.



“Before I could even travel to Tamale, I had to be assisted by my mum who was then a trader who moved to Tamale to get the items she traded in”.

“My mum would usually send me to collect monies owed her from other people before she could get something small for me to support myself”.



“A friend of mine once asked us to visit Tamale; we lived in Yendi but never knew Tamale. So we went there to view the town and trained with a team there just once. And from time to time, I visited the town, and that was how I familiarized myself with Tamale,” he said.



He further clarified that, though he started his football career in Tamale, the first premier league match he featured in was for Okwahu United in the year 2000 before joining the Tamale side two years later, where he played an instrumental role for RTU in their Premier League campaign that year.