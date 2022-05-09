0
Menu
Sports

Mike Aidoo Oforikrom Unity football Gala launched to promote football talents

Gala33.png Members of Mike Aidoo Oforikrom Unity football Gala

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Entrepreneur and Youth patron of Oforikrom constituency Mr. Micheal Kwesi Aidoo has launched the Mike Aidoo Oforikrom Unity football Gala with the theme Promoting talent and unity.

The gala had 24 football teams from various communities in the Oforikrom Constituency participating.

The gala started on April 16, 2022, at the kotei Uniq park with chiefs and other notable members of the constituency present to unearth talents.

The gala is now entering the round 16 stages and as part of the arrangement each of the team that qualifies to these stages will be presented with a set jersey and a football

Mr. Micheal Aidoo will unveil a giant trophy that the winning team will keep. Additionally, medals and a cash prize of Ghc 10,000, Ghc 7,000, Ghc 3,000 and Ghc 2,000 will be given to the ultimate winner, Second, Third and fourth teams respectively.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brother of Resurrection Power Pastor’s wife breaks silence
Asamoah Gyan recounts 2014 World Cup fiasco in his book
Police arrest brother of murdered alleged plantain thief
55 years ago today, the 'Operation Guitar Boy' coup plotters were killed by firing squad
Afia Schwarzenegger speaks on getting 'kicked off' a flight
What Lionel Messi said about Asamoah Gyan in 2016
Four Ghanaian footballers who should retire and focus on other things
Five veteran players who could join Ghana's squad for World Cup
Edudzi Tamakloe slams Bishop Ayensu
Tracey Boakye discloses her relationship with Kennedy Agyapong