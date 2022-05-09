Mike Aidoo Oforikrom Unity football Gala launched to promote football talents

Members of Mike Aidoo Oforikrom Unity football Gala

Entrepreneur and Youth patron of Oforikrom constituency Mr. Micheal Kwesi Aidoo has launched the Mike Aidoo Oforikrom Unity football Gala with the theme Promoting talent and unity.

The gala had 24 football teams from various communities in the Oforikrom Constituency participating.



The gala started on April 16, 2022, at the kotei Uniq park with chiefs and other notable members of the constituency present to unearth talents.

The gala is now entering the round 16 stages and as part of the arrangement each of the team that qualifies to these stages will be presented with a set jersey and a football



Mr. Micheal Aidoo will unveil a giant trophy that the winning team will keep. Additionally, medals and a cash prize of Ghc 10,000, Ghc 7,000, Ghc 3,000 and Ghc 2,000 will be given to the ultimate winner, Second, Third and fourth teams respectively.