Mikel Arteta gives update on Thomas Partey’s injury

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta has disclosed that Thomas Partey will have to be examined to see if he can make a return to action in their game against Aston Villa this weekend.

Thomas Partey missed out on Arsenal’s game against Manchester City on Wednesday as the Ghanaian picked up a late injury.



The 29-year-old absence was blamed by some Arsenal fans for their defeat to Manchester City at the Emirates.



Ahead of Arsenal’s game against Aston Villa on February 18, 2023, Arteta gave an update on the injured players and disclosed that the medical team have to monitor Partey to know when he will return to action.



“We have to assess him [Partey] again today, he had a little muscle discomfort & we have to see how he is. Emile [Smith Rowe] will be training today, so if he’s fine, he will be in the squad. Gabi [Jesus] is still not there,” the Arsenal coach said at the press conference ahead of the Aston Villa match.



Partey has played a key role in Arsenal’s quest to challenge for the Premier League title. The former Atletico Madrid player has played 18 out of 22 matches and scored 2 goals in the campaign.

