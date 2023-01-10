Mikel Arteta happy with Eddie Nketiah’s two goals in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Oxford United

Coach Mikel Arteta

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, is extremely elated after Eddie Nketiah netted two goals in the team’s 3-0 win over Oxford United in the Emirates Cup on Monday night.

The English player of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah, struck twice in the second half after Mohammed Elneny had scored the first goal to help Arsenal to a comfortable 3-0 win over Oxford United.



Speaking after the match, Mikel Arteta heaped praise on his striker for his composure on the ball and ability to score goals from tight angles.



“He showed great composure. He is a great finisher and the timing of his runs is as well. The decision making to wait until the last moment shows his quality,” Arteta stated.



He added, “it's not only that - his understanding, his work rate I think, is getting better and better. And I'm really happy with him.”

The win sets up an enticing FA Cup fourth-round clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.



Eddie Nketiah has scored five goals in five games since taking over the attacking role from Gabriel Jesus.



JNA/BOG