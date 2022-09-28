1
Mikel Obi retires from active football

Anthony Annan And Mikel Obi At The 2008 Africa Cup Of Nations Mikel Obi and Anthony Annan during the 2008 World Cup

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has retired from professional football after 20 years.

The former Nigerian international announced his retirement on Tuesday on his social media account.

Obi retires at the age of 35 with laurels won for both clubs and country.

Obi kicked started his career playing for the Under-20 Flying Eagles where he won a silver medal at the 2005 FIFA World Cup playing with Argentina captained by Lionel Messi in the final match.

He was capped for the first time, playing for the Super Eagles on August 17, 2005, and he came into the match as a substitute.

He later rose to become the captain of the team before retirement from national team football.

