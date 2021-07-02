Mikel Obi wanted me to stay at Chelsea despite strained relationship with Conte - Baba Rahman

Baba Rahman

Baba Rahman has disclosed that former Chelsea player and Nigerian icon Mikel Obi urged him to stay at Chelsea despite a strained relationship with Antonio Conte.

Rahman has admitted to his strained relationship with Conte who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2017- just a year after the arrival of the Ghanaian international.



The relationship between the pair was great before Conte took charge of the Italian national team for Euro 2016, but the situation would change upon his return to preseason-prompting Baba Rahman to depart.

Rahman has admitted that although Mikel Obi had urged him to ignore the situation and fight on, he decided to pursue a deal outside of the club.



His persistence eventually paid off as he was reunited with his former Augsburg coach, Dominic Todesco at Schalke for the 2017/2018 season.