Military to be deployed for Hearts vs Kotoko clash – GFA confirms

There will be a joint police and military presence at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday when the biggest match on the Ghanaian football calendar comes off, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed.



In what is expected to be one of the most keenly contested matches between the two sides in recent years, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante will do battle with the top spot of the Ghana Premier League title all to play for.



A victory for either side could be a significant step towards the title, spiking interest and anticipation for the game.



Following the disturbances witnessed during the Hearts versus Olympic match earlier this month, there have been concerns about security arrangements as well as adherence to Covid-19 protocols on the day.

On Tuesday, the Ghana Football Association held a stakeholders’ forum on the matter with personnel from relevant institutions present.



In the aftermath of the meeting, Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the GFA is quoted to have said unlike the Hearts-Olympics match, there will be massive security presence at the stadium on Sunday.



He says that the GFA, the National Sports Authority are instituting measures aimed at preventing chaos.



“That’s very true but this is nothing new. We will have joint Police and Military presence at the match venue, that should not be a new thing. For one reason or the other the presence of the two security agencies will help a lot. I don’t have the numbers at the moment, he responded”.



Meanwhile, a request by Hearts of Oak for the government to grant special dispensation to them with regard to the number of fans allowed at the stadium has been turned down by both the government and the FA.



Opare Addo, the Communications Director of Hearts of Oak told media men that the decision by the government is unfortunate as thousands of soccer fans will be denied opportunity to witness the game.