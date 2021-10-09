Milo 3 in 1 - Ghana's rousing welcome for its returnee coach

Milovan Rajevac got his first win with the Black Stars on his return

• Milovan Rajevac has played his first game as coach of Ghana for the second time

• Three goals gave him a rousing welcome



• Milo is known to have a one-goal project



Three goals sealed the day for the Black Stars as they hosted the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their African Qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The 5th, 66th and 87th goals by Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew respectively, were enough to pass for a welcome for the country's returnee coach, Milovan Rajevac.



Known famously for his one-goal project, Milovan usually got wins with scoring opposing teams with only single goals.

And with many wondering if he would return with the same strategy working for him, his players just seem to have announced a rather more emphatic statement on his behalf.



The 3 goals that gave Ghana the win in the game, against Zimbabwe's only goal from a penalty, was enough of a screamer for the red, gold and green with a black star country.



It is left to see what next Milovan Rajevac and his boys will bring to the game, and to see whether or not he will be able to take the country to the World Cup, but in the meantime, what a welcome it has been for him.



