Milo has been one of the best coaches Ghana has had - Kurt Okraku

Milovan Rajevac

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku says that under-fire Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac is one of the best coaches Ghana has ever had.

The Serbian trainer presided over a disastrous African Cup of Nations campaign where Ghana crashed out of the tournament at the group stages.



Ghana was in the same group as Morocco, Gabon, Comoros but failed to win any of their matches as they lost to minnows Comoros, drew with Gabon and also lost to Morocco.



Milovan Rajevac during his first stint with Ghana guided the Black Stars to the finals of the African Cup of Nations in 2010 and also reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.



He was appointed Ghana's coach in September 2021 after C.K Akonnor was sacked after the team's poor form in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

With pressure mounting on the Serbian gaffer to be shown the exit, the GFA boss has leapt to his defence.



"By far and by way of data, coach Milo has been one of the best coaches Ghana has had," Kurt told the press.



"We believed in Milo and gave him the job unfortunately it didn't work and we take responsibility for that," he ended.