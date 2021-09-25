Milo set to rekindle Ghana’s dwindling 2022 WC qualification chances

Milovan Rajevac

New Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has been tasked with ensuring Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 67-year-old makes a return to the team after an 11- year absence following his departure in 2010.



The Serbian tactician takes over from Charles Akonnor who was relieved of his post two weeks ago following a shaky start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana picked up three points in their opening two Group G encounters earlier this month and would have to win the next two games to get the campaign back on track.

Milo‘s first assignment in charge will be next month’s doubleheader against Zimbabwe.



Ghana will take on the Warriors in Cape Coast on Saturday, October 9, before departing for the return leg in Harare three days later.



