Milo will be sacked after Sports Ministry meeting - Ex-Black Stars player reveals

Sarfo Gyamfi says Black Stars rebuilding should start from sacking Milovan Rajevac

Former Black Stars player, Sarfo Gyamfi, has revealed that Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac will be shown the exit after the Ghana Football Association's scheduled meeting with the Ministry of Youth and Sports(MoYS).



The GFA is expected to meet the MoYS on January 21, 2022, to discuss Ghana's performance at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.



Speaking on Wuntomi radio, Sarfo Gyamfi said according to his inside sources, the outcome of the meeting will be the sacking of Rajevac.

“Per the information I have, Milovan Rajevac will be sacked and it is the reason why the Sports Ministry has summoned the Ghana Football Association to an emergency meeting on Friday,” he said.



The former Asante Kotoko player emphasized that the Serbian will in no way escape a sack.



“Milo will definitely lose his job. If he is sacked and we are unable to qualify for the World Cup, that’s fine. It will also help us to rebuild our team.”



Ghana exited the tournament with zero wins, two defeats and a draw.



Comoros, following their victory against the Black Stars, have progressed to the round of 16 stage as one of the best 3rd placed teams.