Milovan Rajevac bemoans VAR decision in Ghana defeat to Morocco

Ghana looking to avoid group stage exit in 15 years

Milovan Rajevac hopeful of improved officiating in AFCON round 2 games



Morocco beat Ghana in AFCON opener



Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac is hopeful of an improved officiating in the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations.



Rajevac has said Ghana were denied a penalty in their first game against Morocco and thus hopes that the next round will be a little controversial.



During the match, skipper Andre Ayew was clipped from behind by Selim Amallah in the box but the referee overlooked the incident and waved play on after a short communication with the VAR referees.

According to coach Milo, Ghana should have been awarded a penalty.



"I hope the next round of matches will be less controversial. In our game vs Morocco at the end of the first half per our judgment, we had a penalty but VAR was rejected. I'm not a fan of criticizing referees." He said ahead of the second game against Gabon.



Ghana will need a win their tie with Gabon to boost their knockout qualification chances.



The Black Stars in the last edition of the competition could not make it past the round of 16 stages, their first group stage exit since 2006.