Milovan Rajevac can speak English - Atta Poku alleges

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

Atta Poku says GFA was not impressed with Milovan Rajevac after Morocco defeat

Nenad Glisic works as Milovan Rajevac’s interpreter



Comoros knocks out Ghana from 2021 AFCON



Ghanaian sports journalist, Collins Atta Poku has claimed that he saw Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac exchanging words with Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku after Ghana's game against Morocco in the 2021 AFCON..



According to the Wontumi Radio/TV journalist, Milovan Rajevac gives the impression that he is not versed in the English language but his coverage of the tournament exposed him to what he perceives to be untruth on the part of the Serbian trainer.

Atta Poku claimed that contrary to what the majority of Ghanaians have been made to believe, Milovan Rajevac is using Nenad Glisic as he interpreter because he believes he cannot communicate in English eloquently.



“The GFA was not impressed with Milo and his changes, so after the Morocco game there were exchanges between Kurt Okraku and Milovan Rajevac,” Atta Poku said on Wontumi Radio/TV.



“Anybody who will say that Milo can’t communicate in English is a liar, he understands every English word you will say but is just a strategy. He is using an interpreter because he believes he is not eloquent in the language like his mother tongue,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars have been drawn against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.