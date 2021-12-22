Milovan Rajevac confirms Otto Addo will miss AFCON tournament

Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has confirmed that Ghana's assistant coach Otto Addo who currently works at German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund will be absent for the AFCON tournament.

Rajevac has therefore requested that the Ghana Football Association provides him with an emergency assistant coach for the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon next month.



The Serbian trainer has asked the GFA to provide him with another assistant coach despite the availability of assistant coach Maxwell Konadu.



However, Milovan Rajevac on Tuesday confirmed that Addo will not be available for the tournament.



"I can confirm that Otto Addo will not join us for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation [Afcon]," the 63-year-old said after announcing his 30-man Black Stars provisional squad for the tournament.

"He is going to be a big miss for us but we will make sure we make him proud," he added.



The Black Stars will begin camping on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in Doha, Qatar for a 17-day training camp in preparation for the Cup of Nations which kicks off on Sunday, January, 09, 2022.



The Black Stars will play three friendly matches while in Qatar. The Ghana Football Association has already concluded talks with Algeria while engagements are on-going for two additional matches.