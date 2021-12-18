Milovan Rajevac demands for second assistant coach amid doubts over Otto Addo's availability for AFCON

Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has requested an additional assistant following doubts over the availability of German-based Otto Addo ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in January 2022.

The Serbian gaffer wants further hands in his backroom staff including a physiotherapist ahead of the continental showpiece early next year.



There are serious doubts about the availability of the former Ghana international due to his engagement with German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.



Dortmund will be involved in crucial matches during the AFCON tournament which puts Addo's involvement in jeopardy.



Milovan Rajevac is demanding another assistant coach despite the availability of third in command Maxwell Konadu.

Ghana FA spokesperson Henry Asante Twum has confirmed the latest demand from the 68-year-old.



"Coach Milovan has requested for an additional assistant coach because Bundesliga will go on break for the Christmas and we might not have Otto Addo for Black Stars duties so there is the need to have a temporary assistant coach for Milovan for the AFCON games," he said



The Black Stars are expected to begin camping in Doha, Qatar next week to kick-start preparations for the continental showpiece in Cameroon in January.