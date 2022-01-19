Milovan Rajevac didn’t take the AFCON seriously- Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere Darko, is a leading member of the NPP

Black Stars exist 2021 AFCON after a disappointing outing

Asamoah Gyan unhappy with Black Stars performance



Pressure mounts on Coach Milovan Rajevac to resign



Leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko believes that the comments of the Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac after Ghana’s exit from the AFCON show that he didn’t take the tournament seriously.



The Black Stars exited the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations disgracefully after losing their final Group C game at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, against Comoros.



Debutants Comoros defeated the Black Stars on 3-2 in a game that saw the captain of Ghana Andre Dede Ayew being sent off in the 31st minute following his challenge on the Comoros goalkeeper.



Surprisingly, Milovan Rajevac told the press after the game that he came to qualify the Black Stars to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and he won’t resign when asked if he will quit the job after Ghana’s exit.

Reacting to this development, Gabby Otchere-Darko stated that the comments of the coach send a signal that he didn’t take the tournament seriously.



“I will not resign, because I came here to take Ghana to the World Cup.” The unfortunate words of Coach Milo.”



“These words alone confirm that the Serb didn’t approach the AFCON tournament with the seriousness expected of a national coach. He doesn’t deserve the sympathy of the GFA,” Gabby reacted after the game.







