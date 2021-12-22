Milovan Rajevac expects AS Roma teen Felix Afena-Gyan to join Black Stars for pre-AFCON camping

Teen sensation Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac is confident teen sensation Felix Afena-Gyan will join the Black Stars team for pre-AFCON camping in Qatar.

The 18-year-old was named in the 30-man provisional squad for next year's AFCON by the Serbian trainer despite earlier snubbing an invite.



Milovan Rajevac explained he added the youngster because of his potential and believes can help the team in Cameroon.

“Felix Afena-Gyan is on the list because he’s showing potential and he’s trying to establish himself in his club and we want to have him here, so we will see what is going to happen. This is a chance for him to get to know the others, to understand the requirements, and become part of the Black Stars so he is on the list. We expect him to come,” Milovan Rajevac said at the announcement of his squad on Tuesday.



The Black Stars will begin preparations for next year's Africa Cup of Nations later this week in Qatar.