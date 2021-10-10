Milovan Rajevac explains second half substitution that secured Black Stars win

Head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Milovan Rajevac

Head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Milovan Rajevac has explained the idea behind his second half substitution that helped his side to secure all three points against Zimbabwe this afternoon.

The Serbian coach took charge of his first game since his re- appointment as the coach of the national team and did not take long to impress spectators.



Despite scoring just a goal in the first half, through kudus Mohammed, the Black Stars put up a better display than they had in past games.



However the team’s inability to extend their lead came back to haunt them temporarily as their opponents equalized just a few minutes into the second half through a penalty kick.

The equalizer triggered a couple of changes from coach Milovan Rajevac, including the introduction of Baba Iddrisu and he has explained the thinking behind the substitution.



“We faced some difficulties in the second half because it was so difficult to defend the second balls that’s why I introduced Baba Iddrisu to solidify the defense”, coach Milo Rajevac said in his post match conference.



Following the 3-1 victory in Cape Coast this afternoon, the Black Stars are now just a point behind South Africa and will seek to close that gap when they travel to play the same opponent on Tuesday.