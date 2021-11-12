Milovan Rajevac has brought nothing new to the Black Stars- Nyaho Tamakloe

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

• Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe says Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac should be sacked

• Nyaho Tamakloe believes Milovan Rajevac's impact on the Black Stars has not be visible



•Milovan Rejevac is in the spotlight after the Black Stars' shambolic display against Ethiopia



Former Ghana Football Asociation chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has said Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has added nothing new to the team since taking over in October.



The Serbians gaffer took over from Charles Kwabla Akonnor who was axed due to a poor run of results. 4 wins, 4 defeats and 2 draws caused Akonnors exit as Rajevac was named as coach for a second spell with the Senior National Football team.

Rejevac's record so far is 2 wins and a draw in three games. His draw came against Ethiopia on Thursday in the World Cup qualifiers, when his team showcased a below-par performance against the Walias in the 1-1 draw at the Orlando Stadium.



Although they are unbeaten under the expatriate, their performances have been criticised in the last two games. To this end, Nyaho Tamakloe thinks nothing has changed since coach Milo took over.



"We need a different coach, Milo has brought nothing different compared to what we have already," he told Asempa FM.



Ghana have their destiny in their own hands, a win over South Africa on Sunday will secure the team a play-off spot in the World Cup qualifiers.