Milovan Rajevac has not been approved by govt - Deputy Sports Minister

Former Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

• The deputy sports minister says the government has not approved any coach for the Black Stars

• He said the government is yet to receive the report from the GFA on who is fit for the Black Stars job



• The GFA is yet to name CK Akonnor’s replacement



The deputy minister for Youth and Sports, Evans Owusu Bobie, has revealed that the government is yet to approve anyone as the new Black Stars coach as has been speculated.



He added that the government hasn’t approved Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac or any other coach as a replacement for the sacked Charles Akonnor.

According to him, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has not received the report from the Ghana Football Association on who is suitable for the vacant Black Stars coaching job.



“We [Government] haven’t approved Milo [Milovan Rajevac] as Black Stars coach, we are yet to receive the GFA committee’s report.”



“Per our checks as a ministry we have not seen Milo, we have not even received any report from the GFA regarding the appointment of a new coach,” Bobie told Accra-based Angel FM in an interview.