Milovan Rajevac in Ghana for Black Stars job

Milovan Rajevac

Milovan Rajevac is in Ghana to start his second stint as Black Stars coach, 3news.com can report.

The Serbian has been in Ghana since Monday and is staying at the popular Alisa Hotel in central Accra.



His unveiling is expected by the close of the week, but before that, Rajevac has commenced his duty.



3news.com can report that the Serbian with support from GFA and the Black Stars management committee have started issuing out invitations to players for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana play Zimbabwe home and away early next month. The Serbian knows how important the two matches are so has started preparations even before his appointment is made official.



Meanwhile, the GFA has settled on Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo to assist Milovan as reported on Monday. But we can now confirm that Addo will work part-time for Ghana, hence a second assistant will be appointed.



Rejava replaces Charles Akonnor who was sacked last week over poor results. His last game, a 1-0 defeat at South Africa means Black Stars are a point behind Bafana Bafana in the race to finish first in Group G to secure qualification to the final World Cup qualifying round.