Milovan Rajevac is 10th highest paid national team coach in Africa - Research

Ghana's new coach, Milovan Rajevac, is ranked 10th highest paid national team coach in Africa per research by GHANAsoccernet.com staff writer Nuhu Adams.

The Serbian trainer was unveiled on Friday as the head coach of the Black Stars for the next two years at the Ghana FA headquarters.



Rajevac is coming for a second stint as Ghana's coach replacing Charles Akonnor who was dismissed about a fortnight back.



The 67-year-old tactician will be earning US$30,000 every month as salary and is the 10th highest earner on the continent.



Morocco head coach Vahid Halilhodzic is the highest paid in Africa as he gets US$89,000 every month.



Recently appointed Egypt head coach Carlos Queiroz is on US$85,000 per month salary.

Below is the list of the top-earning national team coaches in Africa:



1. Morocco - Vahid Halilhodzic - $89K



2. Egypt - Carlos Queiroz - $85K



3. Algeria - Djamel Belmadi - $65K



4. Cameroon - Antonio Conceiçao - $59K

5. Libya - Javier Clemente - $59K



6. DR Congo - Hector Cuper - $55K



7. Nigeria - Gernot Rohr - $55K



8. South Africa - Hugo Broos - $50K



9. Ivory Coast - Patrice Beaumelle - $35K

10. Ghana - Milovan Rajevac - $30K



11. Mauritania - Corentin Martins - $30K



12. Uganda - Micho Sredojevic - $24K



13. Benin - Michel Dussuyer - $28K



14. Senegal - Aliou Cisse - $27K

15. Guinea - Didier Six - $20K



16. Angola - Pedro Goncalves - $20K